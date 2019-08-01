Ladies and gentlemen, we are floating in...

Float Tank #4, The Riverside Festival, The Arts Barge, Tower Gardens, York, Tuesday, 10pm

Definition: "A Float Tank is a light-less, soundproof tank filled with water at skin temperature, in which individuals float in isolation, used to test the effects of sensory deprivation."

The reality: this is the fourth in a series of experimental gigs called Float Tank. The artists will perform with the audience plunged into complete darkness.

Zeitgeist show of the week

Henry Raby, Apps & Austerity, The Riverside Festival, The Arts Barge, Tower Gardens, York, Wednesday, 6pm

YORK poet, playwright and Say Owt artistic director Henry Raby defines the decade in performance poetry. “2010-2019. What was it all about?” asks Henry. “From riots to Royal Weddings to Referendums: a decade of technology and austerity will be summed up in funny and anarchic spoken word.

“Do Babyboomers actually know what’s going on anymore; are Millennials ruining the world, and will Generation Z save it?” Henry’s new set dissects everything from zero-hour contracts to climate crisis, memes to Marvel, and whether we can look back with nostalgia on this era of nostalgia? Entry is free or pay-what-you-decide.

Children's show of the York summer

Swallows And Amazons, York Theatre Royal, until August 24

COME aboard the Swallow and join John, Susan, Titty and Roger as they sail to Wild Cat Island and meet Nancy and Peggy, the self-proclaimed Amazon Pirates, and the dastardly Captain Flint in this action-packed adventure.

Arthur Ransome’s children’s story is brought to stage life in Helen Edmundson’s imaginative adaptation with original music by The Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon.

Talking point gig of the week

Kiefer Sutherland, York Barbican, Thursday, 7.30pm

KIEFER Sutherland, alias Jack Bauer from the perpetual-motion action-drama series 24, is on tour promoting his new country and Americana album, Reckless & Me.

The Canadian actor, producer, director and singer-songwriter says of his songs: "They’re personal stories from my life. As lucky as I am, there are things you can’t avoid: friends of yours are going to die, you’re going to be let down, and your heart will be broken."

Open-air film experiences of the week

Outdoor Cinema, Museum Gardens, York, Thursday to Sunday, gates, 7pm;films, 9pm

CITY Screen, York, and York Museums Trust are linking up for a four-day festival of outdoor cinema against the backdrop of the St Mary’s Abbey ruins.

A singalong Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) on August 8, will be followed by Withnail And I (15), August 9, Jurassic Park (PG), August 10, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15), August 11.

All talents can apply...

Open Mic Night, The Basement, City Screen, York, Saturday, doors at 7.30pm

THIS monthly showcase seeks those with "the creative buzz". Any kind of performer welcome: poetry, comedy, musings, music, monologue and miscellaneous! Slots are allocated on the evening; no longer than ten minutes. Free admission.

Details are sketchy but here comes...

Rory Motion in All Manner Of Things Shall Be Well Good, Riverside Festival, The Arts Barge, Thursday, 7.30pm

RORY Motion, droll poet, artist, songwriter, sage, wit, cultural commentator and former dweller of this historic city now living in Wales, returns to York with his "brand spanking new title for a show". That's it. New show, Motion and comedic commotion. Go.

Details are cryptic, but here's the clue

Solving The Mystery Of Cryptic Crosswords with Rory Motion, The Arts Barge, York, Wednesday, 11am

YES, him again, and this time Rory leads a relaxed, entertaining and informative 90-minute workshop, guaranteed to unveil the mysteries of cryptic crosswords. How to spend a Wednesday morning? Puzzle solved.

Into the last month, and the Rose still blooms

Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, Shakespeare's Village, Castle Car Park, York, until September 1

HENRY V, The Tempest, Hamlet and Twelfth Night, in no particular order of preference, occupy the Elizabethan pop-up stage for another month, come rain, shine, thunder, tempest, change of Prime Minister, climate change, et al.

EP launch of the week

Sam Oliver, The Crescent, York, Thursday, 7.30pm

YORK singer-songwriter Sam Oliver recorded his debut dreamy post-pop Evergreen EP with the help of York's Young Thugs Studios. Hear those songs live with a full band in tow.