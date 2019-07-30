YORK could become a better place to live for older people.

A survey last year concluded that residents over the age of 65 want more seats and toilets in the city centre, as well as for public transport to be improved.

City of York Council is now launching a fresh consultation - with people invited to have their say on travel in the area.

It looks at whether public transport is accessible, crowded and reliable, as well as how easy to use the stops are and how courteous staff are.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for social care, said: “We know that York is a great place to live in and we want to engage with our older people to hear how things could be better for them.

“Whether that is in terms of access to good quality support or the homes that they want to live in, we’re interested in all views.

“Ageing well is a key priority of the York Health and Wellbeing Board and, as part of this commitment, we want to engage more people and hear how we can help them to live longer, happier lives.”

The consultation closes on August 9. To have your say email AgeFriendlyYork@york.gov.uk or visit Explore Library Learning Centres.