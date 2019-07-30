A BLUE plaque was unveiled in honour of a prominent York patron.

26 people attended the unveiling, largely comprising of members of the Lady Hewley Trust, York Civic Trust and the nearby Unitarian Chapel on St. Saviourgate.

Lady Sarah Hewley (1627-1710) was a York patron of almshouses and dissenter causes.

The plaque is attached to No.31 St Saviourgate, a property owned by York Conservation Trust. It is the approximate site of Lady Hewley's former home.

The unveiling ceremony was marked by a greeting and introduction by Dr Peter Addyman, President of York Civic Trust.

Duncan Marks , York Civic Trusts interim manager, said: “The life and deeds of Lady Sarah Hewley should be celebrated because of her personal commitment to provide almshouses for poor and elderly individuals in York.

"This has national resonance today, with the need for provision of adult social care as strong as ever.”

Afterwards, UHY Calvert Smith Accountants, 31 St Saviourgate, provided a reception for attendees.