A MENTALLY ill man has spent 12 months in prison when he should be in a psychiatric unit, York Crown Court heard.

Now the city’s top judge is so frustrated with the lack of progress in getting a bed for Samuel Ieuan John Grigg, 25, he has involved himself in the matter.

He is concerned about the risk to other people and to Grigg himself, if he were to be set free.

For months, secure psychiatric units have repeatedly told his lawyers they have no room for him.

Grigg, of no fixed address, is awaiting sentence for a series of offences, mostly against women, of stalking, racial abuse and assault.

Judge Sean Morris said that without the medication Grigg is receiving in prison : “He is dangerous to himself and possibly to others.

“I will ask the court to make a call to express my frustration.”

He said the problem was the lack of beds and was not the fault of the doctors.

Grigg’s lawyers gave him details of the person responsible for allocating beds in secure psychiatric units and Judge Morris said he would contact them directly.

Defence barrister Alex Menary said Grigg had served the equivalent of a two-year sentence while his lawyers have tried without success to find a psychiatric unit willing to take him.

Two psychiatrists have agreed he meets the criteria for being sectioned under a hospital order.

The sentencing hearing has been adjourned several times in the hope that a bed could be found.

The judge is considering making a hospital order instead of a prison sentence.

But he cannot do so until a psychiatrist confirms that there is a hospital that can take and treat him.

He said that if he sentenced Grigg to any sentence under two years, he could be released immediately.

But he would then be without medication or anywhere to go.

Grigg attended the hearing via videolink from Hull Prison.