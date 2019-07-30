YORKSHIRE’S own superhero, Yorkshireman, will be leading the celebrations this year.

The event will take place on Thursday August 1 from 1.30pm at York Maze.

Tom Pearcy, owner of York Maze, said: “Yorkshireman will read out the Yorkshire Declaration prior to the start of the Yorkshire Pudding tossing competition at 1.30pm.”

There will also be a straw bale race, as well as a competition known as parkin parking, in which the challenge is to park your parkin inside the lines of a square to win a prize.

The New York Brass Band will be in attendance, entertaining the crowds with Yorkshire’s favourites tunes

Tom also extended a ‘special offer’ to visitors. He said: “Yorkshire folk are renowned for being careful with money, and here at York Maze we want to honour that tradition. As a special Yorkshire Day offer, we will be giving away free milk with every cup of tea purchased.”

All the York Maze staff will be wearing flat caps and York Maze are encouraging their visitors to follow suit in honour of Yorkshire Day.