A COMMERCIAL nursery in North Yorkshire will celebrate Yorkshire Day in style.

Johnsons of Whixley, will be providing their 110 staff with Yorkshire pudding wraps.

The business has helped a number of Yorkshire causes through the donation of plants and resources. Recently, the company once again provided plants and lent the services of five employees to the York Cares initiative, to help a mental health charity create an attractive new headquarters.

Plants and trees grown by Johnsons are used in prestigious projects across the UK, from new housing developments and retail centres to holiday parks and road schemes.

Managing director, Graham Richardson, said: “We like to show our staff just how much their hard work is appreciated. And what better way to demonstrate this on Yorkshire Day than with a true Yorkshire treat for everyone?”