TWO teenagers who beat up and robbed a man with learning disabilities in public have been jailed.

The 57-year-old victim also has diabetes, anxiety, depression and vertigo, Rob Galley, prosecuting, told York Crown Court.

He was waiting for a bus in Tadcaster on May 5, 2018, when Dylan Cumberland and Josh Scott punched and kicked his head and body, knocking him to the ground more than once as he screamed and tried to get to his feet.

In a personal statement, the victim told the court: “I don’t know why they should do that to me.”

"This was a disgraceful act of violence, committed on a vulnerable adult,” Judge Chris Batty told the pair. “You Scott knew full well how vulnerable he is. For some time you had been seeking to get money off him.

“The two of you, fuelled by too much alcohol and too many drugs, set about him and showed him no mercy.

“I’m afraid public acts of violence have to lead to a custodial sentence. I cannot accede to the request to suspend these sentences.”

He jailed Scott for 18 months and Cumberland for 13 months. Both were 17 at the time and are now 18.

Scott, now of Water Skellgate, Ripon, and Cumberland, now of Church Lane, Selby, both pleaded guilty to robbery and criminal damage.

Mr Galley said the teenagers took the victim's car keys and went to his house where they smashed a window.

They left him moaning with blood streaming from his nose, a bruised head and painful ribs.

A café owner went to his aid.

Lawyers for both teenagers said they were remorseful and sorry for their actions.

For Scott, Graham Parkin said he had since mended his ways, got himself a job and private accommodation.

For Cumberland, Deborah Smithies said he had had 14 pints to drink before the offence. Since then he had changed his ways.

The judge said that both had had difficult childhoods and told Cumberland he was “easily led and this wasn’t your battle”.