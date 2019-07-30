CITY Screen, York, and York Museums Trust are linking up for a four-day festival of outdoor cinema against the backdrop of the St Mary’s Abbey ruins in Museum Gardens, York.

The event will run from August 8 to 11, presenting a singalong Bohemian Rhapsody (12A), Withnail And I (15), Jurassic Park (PG) and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15).

Lee Clark, communications manager for York Museums Trust, says: "The inclusion of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park is highly appropriate due to the huge collection of prehistoric fossils at the Yorkshire Museum.

"Yorkshire’s Jurassic World transports visitors back to a time when huge dinosaurs walked the land and sea monsters swam in our oceans. Come and explore our most popular exhibition for many years and then step out into the leafy green York Museum Gardens to see the Hollywood classic on the big screen on August 10.”

Emma Parker, marketing co-ordinator for Picturehouse Cinemas, says: "Whichever film or films you see, we advise people to arrive from 7pm to enjoy the last of the evening sun with a fantastic range of drinks from our pop-up bar.

"A specially prepared barbecue will be provided, cooked by the chefs from City Screen. Please note our licensing conditions: alcohol is not permitted to be brought in from outside the event.

"The film each night will start as soon as it gets dark - around 9pm - and before that there'll be entertainment in the form of garden games and our very own film quiz, when prizes will be up for grabs!"

The Academy Award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, on August 8, is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.

Withnail And I, on August 9, is "the finest cult comedy known to humanity". ed up with London, two "resting" (i.e. unemployed) actors - a drifter (Paul McGann) and his outrageous flatmate Withnail (Richard E. Grant) - embark on a weekend in the Lake District that soon turns into adisaster.

Enter the gates of Jurassic Park this summer, if you dare, on August 10! Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi adventure thriller tells the story of a theme park that suffers a major power breakdown and allows its cloned dinosaur exhibits to run amok.

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Picture Show, on August 11, opens with a newly engaged squeakly-clean American college couple having a car breakdown in the middle of nowhere - Transylvania, to be precise - whereupon they must pay a call to the bizarre residence of one Dr Frank-N-Furter.

Tickets for the Outdoor Cinema festival are on sale at spotlight.picturehouses.com/outdoor/picturehouse-outdoor-cinema-comes-to-museum-gardens/.