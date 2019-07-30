SELBY College’s higher education and degree-level provision has come out as the ‘Best in Yorkshire’ for overall student satisfaction in the National Student Survey (NSS) results.

Overall student satisfaction achieved 93 per cent for all programmes, which is significantly above the national average of 86 per cent. This was for all two-year or more full-time equivalent final year students.

This news comes as the college launches its ‘Aspirations’ brochure and campaign highlighting higher and adult education opportunities available from September 2019.

The National Student Survey is a survey of all final-year undergraduate students at publicly funded universities and colleges across the UK and gathers students' opinions on the quality of their courses. The 2019 survey was completed by more than 330,000 students from 403 universities, colleges and alternative providers across the UK.

Selby College principal and chief executive Phil Sayles said: “We are delighted that the 2019 National Student Survey results prove what we at Selby College know: we help our students to achieve goals that help their careers, earning power and satisfaction in life.

“Working with our partners, the University of Hull and University of Huddersfield, we provide high quality and affordable courses locally, to learners who are not able or who do not want to study away from home.”

While the majority of Selby College’s A-level students progress to universities, the institution has grown its higher education provision in recent years, and this is very popular with the hundreds of students on its high-quality technical and vocational routes, and with adults returning to education to gain professional qualifications to build their career.

Student Matthew Duck, who has just completed a BSc (Hons) in sports coaching and exercise sciences, began studying at Selby College in 2013 on a level 3 BTEC course. After he finished his studies he decided to study a foundation degree in sports coaching and exercise sciences and then went on to study for a full BSc (Hons) degree within the subject.

Matthew said: “Many factors influenced my decision to remain at college, the help received from tutors is much more effective, something I feel is lacking at the larger universities; there are also a lot more opportunities to gain quality feedback on performance with assessments and presentations.”

He added: “The course fees are lower than at a university, meaning I do not have to worry about falling into large amounts of debt with loans upon completion of the course, as well as being able to live much more comfortably throughout the academic year.”

Selby College offers a range of higher national certificates and diplomas, foundation degrees and full degrees in art and design, business, computing, early childhood studies, engineering, hair and beauty management, in-service certificate in education/PGCE (for lifelong learning), learning support and sports science.