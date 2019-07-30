A LAW firm based in York has been short-listed for a top legal award.

York-based Roche Legal has been short-listed for this year's Yorkshire Legal Awards in the private client category.

The Yorkshire Legal Awards are celebrating their 20th year of recognising legal talent from around the region and the team at Roche Legal have been shortlisted for their 'outstanding and ground-breaking private client service'.

The company's founder, Rachel Roche, is no stranger to award ceremonies, having received the Law Society Sole Practitioner of the Year at the 2018 Excellence Awards.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been short listed for the Yorkshire Legal Awards Private Client award and I want to pay tribute to the wonderful team here at Roche Legal who have worked so hard to make this possible.

"Just to be recognised in this esteemed category is such an honour as we celebrate our fifth anniversary.”

Awards winners this year will be announced at a ceremony at New Dock Hall, Leeds on October 10.