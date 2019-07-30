DEVELOPERS behind a proposed new 1,740-home development on the outskirts of York have increased the affordable housing quota.



Galtres Garden Village, a proposed development of land to the north of North Lane and Monk’s Cross, has increased the amount of affordable housing in its proposal from 30 per cent to 40 per cent - roughly 700 homes.



The Galtres Garden Village Development Company (GGVDC), which is behind the scheme made the announcement as scrutiny over the Local Plan intensifies and York City Council is under increasing pressure to find viable sites for new housing provision.



Martin Hawthorne, of GGVDC, said: “York is currently under pressure from the Government to address a significant shortfall in the current Local Plan which proposes 870 new homes every year until 2032.



“We believe that the Galtres Garden Village proposal not only addresses the shortfall allocation in the Local Plan as well as the further deficit by the loss of the Queen Elizabeth Barracks site, but also ticks all of the right boxes aligned to affordability, provisions for the elderly and the Green agenda.”



Mike Slater, assistant director of planning and sustainable development at City of York Council, said: “The inspectors wrote to the council in May 2019 requesting that the authority undertake a public consultation on the council’s proposed modifications and additional evidence to the submitted local plan.

"This consultation finished at midnight on July 22. The representations received through the proposed modifications consultation will be submitted to the planning inspectors for their consideration and they will confirm when the hearing sessions will take place in due course. We cannot comment specifically about the revised proposals during examination on this or any other proposed or alternative site.”



GGVDC is a consortium of local landowners and advisors.