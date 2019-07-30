A CONSULTANT at a York law firm has celebrated 50 years with the company.

Ian Fisher, from Ware & Kay Solicitors, marked the milestone by enjoying an evening with family and colleagues at a greyhound racing event in Sheffield. The firm sponsored a race called Ware & Kay – Fisher’s Nifty Fifty Fanfare!

Ian is the longest serving employee at Ware & Kay Solicitors, and is based at the firm’s office on York’s Peasholme Green. The company also has offices in Wetherby and Malton.

He joined the wills and probate department when the firm was known as Newbald Kay & Sons on July 7 1969 at its office on Lendal in York.

Ian studied law in evening classes at Leeds Polytechnic and later correspondence courses to complete his Chartered Legal Executive finals.

He went on to qualify as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Legal Executives and became a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

Ian became the head of wills and probate following the retirement of his predecessor who also completed 50 years with the firm.

Throughout his career, Ian has worked tirelessly for his clients and assisted many generations of families.

He is well respected and hugely knowledgeable in the field of wills and probate, estate administration, inheritance tax planning and later life care through the use of Lasting Powers of Attorney.

Fifty years on, Ian will be continuing his long and distinguished service in the legal community.

Ian said “When I first started work all telephone calls went through a switchboard in reception. There were no direct dials and mobiles had not even been invented. Secretaries took dictation using shorthand and letters and documents were prepared on manual typewriters.

“Technology has changed and improved the way things are done but one thing that has not changed is the personal way we deal with our clients.

“I have always been happy at Ware & Kay and still enjoy helping clients through difficult times.”

Ware & Kay’s senior director Peter Kay commented: “I have known Ian since 1969 and worked with him for the last 38 years. He has always been the same friendly, caring and helpful person that clients and colleagues have enjoyed working with throughout his outstanding career.

“Ian remains a great influence and inspiration for his Ware & Kay colleagues and in demand from clients. There is no better testament to his friendly and approachable manner in providing first class advice and service.”

Ware & Kay offers a wide range of legal services to individuals and businesses throughout Yorkshire and beyond.