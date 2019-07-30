I’m immensely proud for Goole and for Yorkshire in getting a brand new £200 million factory to build new underground trains. This factory is to be built by Siemens.
As I said, I’m very proud for Goole and good luck to them, I hope it all goes well.
What I can’t understand is, why go to Goole when there is a perfectly good engineering works already standing in York - the Carriage Works, Holgate Road?
It would surely be an immense saving for Siemens to use this facility instead of building a new one?
Mick Horsman,
Moorland Road, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment