THE famous steam locomotive Mallard will be brought out of its usual exhibition space at the National Railway Museum in York today (July 30) to meet the newest train on the block, Azuma.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has been working on the special event to celebrate the launch of Azuma train services to York.

The rare outing is part of LNER’s media launch in York, ahead of Azuma services commencing north to Edinburgh on August 1.

Mallard is the holder of the world speed record for steam locomotives at 126 mph.

Director of communications, Kate McFerran said: “LNER’s rich heritage of history-making moments provided the inspiration for bringing the two trains together, as the business prepares to introduce new trains into its York and Edinburgh services for the first time in 30 years.

“LNER is incredibly fortunate to have the history of Sir Nigel Gresley, Flying Scotsman, Mallard and speed records to inspire us as we build a new and exciting future for the business.

“It’s this history that drives us further forward to do more, innovate more and set higher milestones to transform our business. We are working hard to innovate and create new history-making moments, and Azuma is the first bold step towards delivering on that vision.”

Following the official launch at York station, media and VIPs will be taken on a special Azuma service to Darlington, which will be greeted at the platform by another icon of LNER’s history, National Railway Museum’s Flying Scotsman.

The media launch is for accredited members of the media and invited guests only. It can be followed on the LNER Twitter feed by following @LNER or searching the #Azuma hashtag.

Security will be in place on other platforms to ensure the safety of any customers transiting through the station today.