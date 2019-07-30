POLICE are launching a new text service designed to support parents and carers of teenage children in the York area.

Called Be Informed, the service is designed to keep parents and carers in the loop about incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in their local area.

Delivered through the North Yorkshire Community Messaging service, Be Informed enables officers, who have attended an incident of ASB in York, to send a text message to a list subscribers, with details of where and when the incident took place.

The message can then act as a trigger to concerned parents and carers to contact their children, check their whereabouts, make sure they are ok and not involved in the incident.

Speaking about the service, police community support officer Danny Stannard of York North Neighbourhood Policing Team, who developed the idea, said: “We all know how quickly children grow up and before you know it, they are soon teenagers, looking for their own space and independence.

“We know parents and carers want the best for their children and do everything they can to make sure a slip in behaviour doesn’t end up having serious consequences on their child’s future. But sometimes, even in this day and age of mobile phones, keeping up with them and knowing where they are and what they are getting up to can be challenging.

“That’s why we have launched ‘Be Informed’, to work alongside parents in making sure their children don’t end up getting involved in anti-social behaviour and avoid a criminal record.

“If officers attend an incident of anti-social behaviour in the York area, we’ll send out a text to those who are registered with the service. You’ll be able to get an update on the incident that officers have attended, so you can make contact with your child to find out where they are and be reassured that they are ok.

“It's really easy to sign up for the service and we hope it will support parents and carers and provide some peace of mind about the whereabouts of their children.”

For more information about the service and how to sign up to receive the notification texts, visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk/BeInformed