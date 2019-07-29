A FIVE-storey apartment block could be built on land next to the former Heworth gas works site.

The ex-gas works is already earmarked for a 700-home development.

Another developer has now submitted a planning application to create 65 apartments on disused land off Eboracum Way opposite the Travelodge and Costa Coffee.

Tiger Developments Limited wants to build a block of flats with 38 one-bedroom, 21 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments.

A statement says the development aims to “create a high quality contemporary landmark building which acknowledges its location at a key junction of the city road network and provides high quality three, two and one bed dwellings appropriate to its context whilst enhancing the character and appearance of the area”.

There would be 22 parking spaces in a basement car park and 71 cycle parking places.

Twenty per cent of the homes would be affordable housing and the entrance to the site will be off Eboracum Way.

The application says: “The current proposal will create a cohesive and sustainable development for a vacant brownfield site.

“The proposal will provide a significant contribution to the council’s local housing supply and provide a policy compliant level of affordable housing.

“The proposed scheme will provide a high quality of architecture and residential accommodation on a key junction site.”

And the planning application says the new apartment block will “be able to work in tandem and would fit comfortably within the built form” of the development on the former gas works site. A planning application to build up to 704 homes on the land was submitted by developers Moda and North Star in May and is yet to be decided.