MORE than 300 people, including 42 cancer survivors, are coming together and urging people to join Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life in York.

Joanne Jackson, 49, who chairs the Relay For Life group is calling on groups of people to spend up to 24 hours together – all for a great cause.

She is encouraging friends, families and work colleagues to join together as a team and fundraise for life-saving cancer research, then take part in an exciting, overnight event held at York RI, New Lane, on August 3.

Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life is a unique team fundraising challenge, bringing communities together as well as friends and family to beat cancer sooner.

Relay For Life teams raise as much money as possible in the months leading up to the overnight celebration, through a wide range of activities from karaoke competitions to quizzes, supermarket bag-packs to charity balls, and donations from friends, family and work colleagues.

Joanne also hopes that other cancer survivors, and people currently undergoing treatment, will join her on the day and take part in the inspirational ‘Lap of Honour’ which marks the start of the fundraising festival.

Joanne is event chair of the York Relay For Life and started fundraising for Cancer Research UK 17 years ago, following the loss of her best friend, Larna Cooper, to breast cancer at the age of 34.

In 2016, Joanne was awarded Cancer Research UK’s Corporate Charity Champion in the Flame of Hope Awards for her fundraising, along with her colleagues, raising just over £2.47 million to date, through the company she works for.

Joanne said: “I heard about Relay For Life three years ago and it’s amazing! I’m so proud to be the event chair and lead some truly amazing inspirational people to raise much needed funds and also raise awareness.

“Twenty teams have signed up so far and our youngest survivor is four-year-old Jorgie Rae Griffiths, who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was 18 months old. Everyone involved has an incredible story to tell and they come together to make a stand against the disease by raising money to fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.

“This year we’ve raised almost £56,000 and still have time to raise even more. Last year was our first ever Relay in York. We had a target of £26,000 and raised £55,000 – showing how dedicated and committed we are.”

During Relay For Life, team members take it in turns to walk round a track while everyone else enjoys the carnival atmosphere. As the event continues non-stop through the night, team members not on the track rest, eat, or sleep in their tents, which are set up close by.

As dusk falls, the atmosphere quietens as the Candle of Hope ceremony begins. The event is the most poignant part of Relay For Life when specially made Candle of Hope bags decorated with touching messages, in memory or in celebration of loved ones, are filled with sand and lit up with candles around the track.

Various additional fun activities including a netball tournament (playing for The Jane Mantle Memorial Trophy in memory of one of the Relay team members), a climbing wall, therapy huskies, birds of prey, dress up and dream princesses, a cake stall and tombola. Local bands and singers will be performing too.

There will be themed laps taking place throughout the day. A ‘Pink Lap’ will start at 1pm to represent Breast Cancer and it be dedicated to the memory of Larna Cooper.

Everyone is welcome to join in and help raise further funds for Cancer Research UK’s work to beat over 200 types of cancer.

The money raised by Relay For Life helps to fund Cancer Research UK’s pioneering research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

Joanne added: "During Relay For Life we celebrate life and pay tribute to those who have survived cancer but we also remember and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to the disease.

“We would love to hear from anyone who wants to find out more about Relay For Life and how they can get involved. This is a unique event and everyone can play a part.”

For more information about Relay For Life in York visit cruk.org/relay or call 0300 123 1026.