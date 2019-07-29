A FILM crew has been spotted outside a top city centre hotel.

The filming is taking place outside The Grand Hotel on Station Rise in York.

They were spotted this afternoon and are filming for a new feature film called Mister Mayfair. The film will be part of a trilogy.

Directed by Phillipe Martinez, the film stars Steven Bauer and Armand Assante.

One of the co-producers, Rey Giarmon, said: "This movie includes various genres such as action, comedy and even some musical element. So it will be suitable for a varied audience."

Filming outside The Grand Hotel, York, today

The setting of The Grand Hotel in York was chosen to emmulate a setting in London. Filming will take place on both the inside and the outside of the building. Other areas in York have also been used for filming such as The Cross Keys pub on Goodramgate and Micklegate.

Other filming locations include Portugal and London.