POLICE are "extremely concerned" for the safety of a missing man from York.

Jimmy Hebbron, 33, kwas last seen at about 11.30am today (July 29) in the Chapelfields/Acomb area in York.

He is described at 6ft 6" tall, with a bald/shaved head, bushy beard and wears black heavy-framed glasses.

He is believed to be wearing a yellow t-shirt, dark grey joggers, navy waterproof coat with a hood and black trainers.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are extremely concerned for Jimmy's safety. Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

"If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999."