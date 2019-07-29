A LEARNER driver has been banned from the roads after she was caught drink driving and driving whilst uninsured.
Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said the 27-year-old woman was arrested after police had a tip-off that "two drunken females" had got into a BMW in Selby in the early hours of July 10.
The defendant who told police she was called Mariah Esther Hester, but told York Magistrates Court her surname was Scully, of Spruce Way, Selby, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
She was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £31 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Mrs Chadwick said the woman gave a reading of 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and initially claimed she was insured under a "trade policy" and she had a full Irish driving licence. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
For the defendant, Adele McBride said she had been drinking at home when her cousin asked her to pick her up from her late hours work.
So she asked her boyfriend if she could take his car, without telling him she was uninsured. The Irish licence was only a provisional one.
The court heard the woman was stopped on Park Street, Selby.
