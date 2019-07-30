A YORK couple was astounded after their appeal to help ensure their two severely disabled children no longer had to share a bedroom hit its £13,000 target in just nine days.

Martin and Lynda Sainty, of Fulford, say they are struggling to take in how an ordinary family - ‘ok, with some beautiful, special children’ - managed to crowdfund so much money in so little time.

“Well, obviously it’s due to the incredible kindness and generosity of each person who donated, shared our appeal and supported us,” said Lynda.

“Thank you so much to friends, family, colleagues, patients’ relatives and strangers. Thank you to the York Press and the i newspaper for great coverage and furthering our appeal.

“We are very, very grateful for everything everyone has done. We have had many lumps in our throat, at the lovely messages of support, and unable to believe we were getting towards our target. It is rather overwhelming. We have actually gone past our target, which is astounding!”

She said Martin had garnered support from bands of which he and Finn were big fans, including Mogwai, Richard Dawson, Sleaford Mods, The Unthanks and many more in the UK and America.

Fishergate School, St Oswald’s church and Lynda’s church group, Fulford FC U13s and Sainty relatives in New Zealand had all donated money as well.

The Press reported previously how the couple’s sons Finn, who has severe learning disabilities, and Joel, who has a rare chromosome disorder, both slept in one bedroom and regularly woke each other up.

City of York Council had awarded the couple a £30,000 Disability Facilities Grant and a £10,000 loan to create an extra bedroom, but the bill for the cheapest scheme came to £53,000, with their bank refusing a loan to meet the shortfall.

The appeal total stood at £13,715 by Sunday evening and Lynda said any excess money would be used for mattresses for Finn and Joel, a smaller bed and a wardrobe for Euan, and carpets for all their bedrooms, and she would love to donate to the ‘brilliant’ SNAPPY, IMPs, Choose2 and York Carers Centre who helped with Finn and Joel.