A SPECIAL train which was chartered in memory of an 11-year-old York boy who died of a neurological condition looks set to have raised more than £15,000 for the hospice which cared for him.

The Luca Pezzulo Express from Lancaster to Hull was organised by Network Rail in tribute to Luca Pezzulo, who died last October at Martin House Hospice at Boston Spa.

His mum, Charlotte Bullock, is an incident controller at Network Rail, based in York, and the youngster had received regular respite care at the hospice from the age of 18 months for an undiagnosed neurological condition.

The fully booked charter, operated by West Coast Railways, visited four freight installations across the route, including Drax Power Station.

The day also included an on-train raffle, funds from the sale of ‘Luca’s Ade’ and donations from across the industry, on top of ticket sales, all contributing to the total.

Charlotte said she was amazed at what Network Rail colleagues, the Branch Line Society, West Coast Railways, Colas Rail, DB Cargo, Drax Power and Martin House had achieved to make the event possible.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the support and kindness I have received,” she said. “It was a great day to remember Luca, and raise funds for such an amazing charity which has given us so much support.

“Everyone has pulled out all the stops and have been amazing, proving the railway family is alive and well. I’m touched by what everyone has done.”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, offering respite care, end of life care and bereavement support.

Kyla de Lehenstein Collins, regional fundraising manager, said: “This is an incredible gesture of support, both to Luca’s family and to Martin House, and we are very grateful to Network Rail and all the firms involved.”

Jerry Dickinson, of Network Rail, said: “We have received unprecedented industry support, not only from the companies directly involved in the operation of the train, but those whose infrastructure we visited.

“I would like to say a massive thank you for all for their assistance and co-operation in an amazing charity train in memory of Luca.”

Andrew Brade, railway engineer at Drax Power Station, said:“I am proud to be part of the wider railway family which organised the Luca Pezzulo Express, which brought passengers to parts of the Drax rail infrastructure that have never seen passenger trains in the 45-year history of the power station.”