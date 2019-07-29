DAVID Bawden has been crowned Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian of the Year 2019 in York.

Bawden, 29, from Birkenhead, who now lives in Elsemere Port, was a hit with both the audience and judging panel at the Grand Opera House, York, on Saturday evening.

His slow-paced delivery of killer one liners saw him take home the £750 cash prize after beating Sheffield’s David Eagle and Tyneside’s Umby Winters, who collected £500 and £250 respectively.

All three received flat caps and Bawden’s name will be added to the roll of honour on The Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian of the Year trophy, displayed all year round in the Museum of Comedy in London, alongside previous winners Tom Taylor (2015), from Harrogate; Simon Lomas (2016); Jack Gleadow (2017), from Hull, and Mark Grimshaw (2018)

Others taking part in the 2019 final were Michael Akadiri, Howard Anstock, Nick Crooks, Hadfield and Swan and Hannah Platt.

This was a second comedy win for Bawden in quick succession: earlier this month he won the Jason Manford New Act Competition 2019. "The standard of the competition in York was insane," said the marketing executive at a marine services company, who has only gigged for 16 months. "I really couldn’t believe it when they announced I was the winner. Unreal. This year has just been absolutely insane. What an incredible final this was. Well done everyone.”

Now in its fifth year and sponsored by the Leicester Square Theatre, London, the Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian of the Year contest featured seven nightly heats and two semi-finals held in The Teapot on Parliament Street, on the hottest days of the year. For the first time, such is competition's growing prowess, the final took place at the Grand Opera House.

The New Comedian of the Year competition is open to any non-professional act who has been performing for five years or fewer. The only restriction is that all contestants must stick to five minutes of original material or risk disqualification.

All Saturday's finalists automatically will be entered in the Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year semi-finals in the West End with a grand final on December 17.

Last year’s winner, Mark Grimshaw, also performed a set before the winner was announced. Manchester comic Mick Ferry was the master of ceremonies.