THE 29-year-old cyclist who died after a crash in York earlier this month has been named by police.

James Oliver Thomas Moore-Carnell, also known as Moorey, was involved in a collision with a car just before 1am on July 14 in Stockton Lane - the same road where he lived.

His family have now paid tribute to him.

They said: "James was a kind, honest and genuine person with a heart of gold. He was a very hard working young man who was respected and loved by all who met and knew him.

“He lived life to the full and will always be remembered as a much loved son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.”

North Yorkshire Police said the crash involved a car - a black Toyota Auris - and a cyclist - riding a black and gold trim bicycle.

The force confirmed on the day the crash happened that the cyclist died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in relation to causing death by driving without due care and attention and has been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue, the force added.

Officers have renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact them, so they can establish the full circumstances around the incident.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who had been dropped off by a taxi in the area at the time.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kirsten Aldridge, or email Kirsten.Aldridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote incident number 12190127207 when sharing information.