AN IRATE rail passenger refused to let a train leave a station unless rail staff promised it would call at his remote North Yorkshire stop, York Magistrates Court heard.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said the train was already running late before Stuart Mason, 59, of Ulleskelf, leant on its side as it stood at a platform at Leeds Railway Station.

It had been scheduled to stop at Church Fenton near Ulleskelf on the Leeds to York line, but railway staff had decided it would no longer do so because of its lateness.

“I am not moving until it does,” Mason told station staff and refused to give them his name or other details.

The train couldn't leave until he had been arrested and taken away.

District judge Adrian Lower said had Mason been “more himself” he would have used more acceptable ways of complaining about the train service.

“What you did clearly impeded the train’s departure, and caused disruption not only to other passengers but also to the railway itself.”

He gave him a six-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay a £20 statutory surcharge.

He also expressed surprise that it took British Transport Police six months to put the case before a court.

Mason pleaded guilty to impeding a train on December 11, 2018.

His solicitor Hannah Bray said: “He really cannot explain why he behaved in the way he did.”

Mason apologised for his actions. He had had four to five pints.

He was annoyed that the train wouldn’t stop at Church Fenton. An earlier train to Church Fenton had been cancelled.

Ms Chapman said railway staff estimated his behaviour cost the railways £1,281.71.

Because she couldn't give details of how the figure was calculated, the district judge did not order Mason to pay compensation.

Northern Rail runs an hourly service to Church Fenton on the Leeds to York line.