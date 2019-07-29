FOOD lovers can learn the Spanish art of tapas from an expert, at a special event in York next month.
On 24 August, food writer, cookery teacher and chef, Alan Rosenthal, will be hosting a masterclass at The Grand Hotel.
Alan, who trained at the renowned Leith’s School of Food and Wine, has worked extensively in Spain.
The full-day class will start with a demonstration, then guests will be shown how to prepare a selection of recipes from start to finish.
Head chef Andrew Dixon, said: “We intersperse cookery demonstrations with hands on cooking so guests can see and taste as many delicious dishes as possible.”
The event runs from 10am-4.30pm and places cost £175 per person.