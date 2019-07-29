A HUGE delivery of essential goods has been made to York Foodbank in one of the biggest donations they have received.

Food and household items weighing 1.2 tonnes were dropped off by staff from STS Tyre Pros following a collection by colleagues and customers at the tyre retailer’s Clifton Moor Gate site.

It comes at a crucial time for York Foodbank which is providing much-needed supplies to struggling families whose children would usually have access to free school meals during term-time.

The foodbank is a member of The Trussell Trust’s network, which has reported new figures showing 87,496 food parcels went to children in the UK during the summer holidays in 2018, a 20 per cent increase on the same period in 2017.

Richard Loft, manager at STS Tyre Pros, was on hand to help with the delivery.

Rob Gainsborough, the retailer’s operations manager, said their donation was weighed at the foodbank, adding: “It came in at an incredible 1222.8kg (1.2 tonnes).

“We have had a fantastic response.

“Every year at Christmas we help out with the foodbanks nationally, but the foodbank said that July is when they start to run out of the Christmas stock.

"We said we would do another collection mid-way during the year to boost reserves.”

As well as providing a collection point, STS Tyre Pros also donated a £250 service and MOT voucher which was raffled off, and they used the money to buy the most needed food items, such as long-life milk, tinned fruit and cleaning products.

“We are just really proud to have helped. It is a fantastic amount to have raised in a short period.”

Adam Raffell, project co-ordinator at York Foodbank, said: “This is one of the biggest donations we have had.

"During the summer holiday there are a number of people who would have free school meals so it is very welcome.

“Unfortunately there’s still a need for foodbanks.

"Often by the summer the donations given at Christmas tend to be lower.”

He said that among the items currently needed were sponge puddings, UHT milk and other tinned or dried goods.

“Our thanks go to STS Tyre Pros for their donation and to the general public in York for their support.”

York Foodbank has collection points at Askham Bar Tesco store, Waitrose, Foss Islands Road and Asda, at Monks Cross.

Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie said: “Foodbanks will do all they can to help families over the summer.

“While it’s great to see schemes in place to tackle holiday hunger, food banks and other emergency food provision cannot, and must not, be a long-term solution to poverty.

"Ultimately, we should all be protected from needing a food bank’s help."