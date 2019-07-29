A WOMAN suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car which did not stop at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at around 1.45am on July 28 on Railway Street in Malton and involved an unknown vehicle and a 47-year-old female pedestrian.
The collision left the woman with a fractured ankle and bruising and she was taken to hospital for treatment, the force added.
It said the vehicle, described as a small car, did not stop at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with information or dash-cam footage which would assist officers with their inquiries, should phone 101 and ask to speak to Jamie Lord.
They can also email Jamie.Lord@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote reference 12190137684.
