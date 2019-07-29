TWO fish and chip shops in York have been placed in this year’s list of the UK’s best chippies.
The popular restaurants are listed in the Official Guide to the UK’s Quality Fish and Chip Shops - described as the industry's Michelin Star Guide equivalent.
Restaurants are selected by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF).
Millers Fish and Chips in Haxby and the Wetherby Whaler on Ings Lane off the outer ring road were both on the list for 2019.
NFFF president Andrew Crook said: “Next year fish and chips will be celebrating 160 years of being the UK national dish.
"Fish and chips remain a firm favourite with consumers, be it an easy meal on a Friday to a treat at the seaside, fish and chips are promoted by many independent operators who are continuously improving standards within the industry.”
The other fish and chip shops in North Yorkshire that made the list include Dougies in Harrogate, Fish Box in Robin Hoods Bay and Whitby, Quayside, Royal Fisheries and Trenchers in Whitby, and Mister C's in Selby.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment