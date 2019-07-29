As our fantastic teachers enjoy their well-deserved summer break, it is worth reflecting on the crucial role they play in shaping the lives of young people.
Despite growing workloads and stretched resources, our teachers have a positive impact on society every single day. However, our recent YouGov survey of the profession has found that over half would not recommend teaching as a career: which is unfortunately not surprising in light of the growing pressures upon them.
Teachers should be celebrated and it is encouraging that over three-quarters of the public agree we need to do more to recognise the work of teachers. They deserve the support of the whole of society and access to the tools they need to be the best teacher they can be. If we can support our teachers from the second they start training and celebrate them throughout their career, we can build the strongest profession possible and benefit children everywhere.
Dame Alison Peacock,
Chartered College of Teaching, Kings Cross, London