RESIDENTS in the area have been warned about the dangers of wading through surface water.
It comes after a surface water flooding incident in the Brayton area near Selby yesterday following heavy rain.
Tony Walker, station manager for Acomb and Huntington, said he saw adults and children playing in the surface water and gave advice to them.
He has warned people that surface water could be contaminated, as waste may have escaped from from the sewer system.
He said the waste may contain nasty bugs like cryptosporidiosis, hepatitis and leptospirosis.