ARSONISTS are believed to have started a car fire in York last night (July 28).

A fire crew from Acomb were called to a car on fire on Burton Stone Lane at around 11.50pm.

When they arrived the car was "well alight," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A witness said they heard "loud bangs and pops."

Crews used one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and lighting to put out the fire.

The fire service said it is believed to have been started deliberately.