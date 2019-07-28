SEXUALLY explicit and offensive slogans on a hen party's clothing in York WERE a crime, a disgusted mother says she has been told by police.

Margaret Webster - whose experiences in Stonegate yesterday were reported by The Press online this morning - says a police officer has now informed her that the women were committing a 'section 5 public order' offence.

He said this essentially meant that behaviour/language/dress/accessories which could be deemed offensive were a crime.

She said the officer, PC John Armstrong, who oversees alcohol related anti-social behaviour incidents within the city centre, also said there was a code of conduct in York which all landlords/publicans were meant to adhere to.

"He said it is their discretion whether to serve large groups," she said. "It is a crime to serve anyone who is drunk and they are not meant to serve anyone whose behaviour/language/clothing or accessories could be considered offensive.

"The bar staff are meant to refuse service, explaining why, and forewarn the other bars and pubs in York.

"There are police officers patrolling the city centre at the weekends looking out for such behaviour, telling people to get rid of accessories, cover up/change their clothing or, if they refuse, remove them from the city.

"If I had rung 101 at the time, the nearest officers would have come and addressed the issue. So, that's the advice, in such circumstances, ring 101 and it will be dealt with quickly."

She said the officer told her police couldn't do anything about yesterday's problems at this stage, as they didn't know who they were, but it had been logged as a crime. "He was very helpful," she added.

PC Armstrong contacted The Press to ask to speak to Mrs Webster this afternoon after reading our report about how she, a friend and their two young daughters witnessed a large hen party yesterday with each member wearing a vest top bearing an explicit and offensive slogan.

https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/17799942.york-mum-appalled-sexually-explicit-slogans-hen-party-39-s-vest-tops/

She said her friend and her daughter, who were visiting York as tourists, were 'shocked and disgusted,' while she was 'appalled and embarrassed,' and she believed York should make it clear such behaviour and dress was unacceptable.

Our story has prompted a fierce online debate, with many agreeing with Mrs Webster but a minority strongly disagreeing.

One reader posted: "There is no place for this before 7 pm by which time most families are probably out of the city - hopefully. York is not a good place on a Saturday what so ever unless you enjoy vomiting, fighting, lewd dress, rude language and this type of idiotic stag and hen paraphernalia."

Another posted: "My family and I never go into York now. We primarily shop online and when we feel like a little shopping trip at the weekend we head to Northallerton or Malton. We only live three miles from York but we hate running into the drunk hen parties staggering through the streets."

A third said: "As a bus driver and somebody who isn't a prude, I am absolutely disgusted about how York has changed into Benidorm revisited in such a short space of time. I detest the place and am ashamed to say I am from York. It's not just hen/stag groups, it's all of the drinkers."

But one reader posted: "I agree that the stag and hen parties can be intimidating but you can't dictate what people wear. Besides children hear worse in the school playground. As long as it doesn't contravene racial or religious laws I don't think it can be prevented tbh."

And another posted:"You can tell times are bad when we start telling people what they can and can't wear. A stag/hen do, as much as they are loud and often disruptive, are I'm afraid a celebration. I'm sure these children will see much worse in their lifetime."