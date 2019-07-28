FIRE has damaged the roof of a garage and of an adjoining residential property in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters from Kirkbymoorside, Helmsley, Scarborough and Pickering tackled the blaze in a village near Kirkbymoorside this afternoon.
Police tweeted that ambulances and an air ambulance helicopter had also gone to the scene, although the occupants were believed to be safe.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was reported at 12.57pm and brought under control by 4.34pm.
A spokesman said it was believed to have started in a fuse box in the garage and badly damaged the garage roof, and spread to the roof of an adjoining property. Two other properties also suffered smoke damage.