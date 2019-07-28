YORK Rescue Boat has been holding its first family fun day.

The event ran from noon until 4pm this afternoon at the York RI New Lane sports ground in Acomb.

Boat volunteers and the emergency services were there giving demonstrations and information.

Activities included a climbing wall, mini teacups ride, trampolines, hook-a-duck, test your strength, splat the spider, hook-a-bag and face painting, and there were various food stalls.

Organiser Jo Arundel said she was pleased the event took place today and not during yesterday's downpour.

She said the fun day was about raising awareness of the boat's activities as well as hundreds of pounds for the charity, not least through a raffle which Barclays Bank in Parliament Street had agreed to match fund.