EXPLOSIVES have been used this morning to demolish one of the towers at a former power station in North Yorkshire.
Ferrybridge Power Station closed down 2016 after having produced electricity for more than half a century.
The 114-metre-high Cooling Tower 6 was brought down with controlled explosives, in the first stage of major demolition activities at the site, with a managed exclusion zone in place around the site boundary to ensure onlookers' safety.
The demolition is understood to be the pilot for the a bigger demolition of up to four more of the remaining cooling towers later this year.
