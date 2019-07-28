A WOMAN has been rescued after her car came off the road and rolled into a ditch in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Malton and Pickering attended the single vehicle accident, which happened on the A169 at Kirby Misperton at 7.55am today.
A spokeswoman said firefighters had been called to assist by the ambulance service but the female driver had already been helped out of the vehicle when they arrived and was in the care of ambulance personnel.
She understood the woman had suffered only minor injuries.
Traffic Constable Mark Patterson tweeted that the casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance and there could be some minor delays whilst the vehicles was recovered, adding: "Please take care if you pass us."