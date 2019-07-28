A MOTHER has told of her disgust and embarrassment at the 'sexually explicit and offensive' slogans on clothes worn by a visiting hen party in York city centre.

Margaret Webster, of Copmanthorpe, contacted The Press to tell of her experiences in Stonegate yesterday and call for a hen party crackdown.

She said that she and a friend, and their daughters, aged six and nine, witnessed every member of a large hen party as they came out of a pub at 1.15pm, wearing black vest tops bearing sexually explicit slogans in neon text.

"There were probably about 15 people," she said. "Every slogan was different and all very offensive.

"My friend and her daughter are not local and were visiting York as tourists, and were shocked and disgusted. I was appalled and embarrassed."

She said she believed York should make it clear such behaviour and dress was unacceptable, adding:"They should not be allowed in any bars/restaurants and should be charged with a public order/indecency offences.

"It's not worth the income, as locals and families will avoid town and the shops/bars/restaurants more and more if this continues."

The Press has asked York BID, Make it York and North Yorkshire Police for comment.

*What do you think? Should there be a crackdown on hen parties visiting York, and the clothing they wear - or do you just feel it's just a bit of harmless fun?