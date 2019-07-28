COUPLES who got married at Selby Abbey are being invited to a special service next month, at which they will have an opportunity to renew their vows.
The service takes place at 3pm on Saturday August 10 and is being organised as part of the Abbey's 950th Anniversary celebrations to celebrate weddings that have been held there over the years.
"Families and young children are warmly welcome, along with your attendants from your wedding day," said a spokesman.
"At the end of the service we will celebrate with wine and cake and we hope to take a group photograph of all those attending.
"To assist with catering please e-mail 950photos@gmail.com with anticipated numbers of your party attending."
The Abbey is also planning a display of photographs of couples married there over the years, from August 10 to Saturday 24th August.
Anyone with a photograph they would like to be display should email it together with supporting details, including the date of their wedding, to 950photos@gmail.com, or bring copies of photographs or originals into the Abbey before noon on Friday August 2 for staff to photocopy.