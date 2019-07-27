JAMES Arthur ended up singing in the rain - watched by a crowd of brolly-wielding fans - as the heavens opened on the second day of York Racecourse's Musical Showcase.
The singer-songwriter, who rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012, performed this evening after an afternoon of racing, which was spoilt somewhat by a burst of very heavy rainfall part way through.
Course spokesman James Brennan said the weather - and doom laden forecasts in recent days of even worse - affected today's attendance, which he estimated at about 30,000.
That compares with a bumper crowd of about 42,000 people at the equivalent event last year, when Paloma Faith was on stage.
Mr Brennan said he thought last night's race meeting and subsequent concert by Tears for Fears was attended by about 15,000-16,000 people -again slightly down on expectations because of a poor weather forecast and rain in the afternoon, although the evening ended up quite dry and warm for those who came along.
He said wet weather mostly affected people considering going for a picnic in the Clocktower Enclosure, although some went ahead with their picnic plans anyway, sheltering under golfing umbrellas when the rain fell.
