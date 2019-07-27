A YORK developer has cycled from Land's End to John O'Groats and raised more than £1,100 for St Leonard's Hospice.

Michael Hammill, who is Master of the York Guild of Building, chose the hospice as his charity for 2019/20.

The keen cyclist said his bucket list had always included the ride across the country but had never got round to attempting it.

"However, fears about a future dodgy hip accelerated the dream and made it into a plan," he said.

"This, plus the fact that I am now the Master of the York Guild of Building, gave me the excuse to seek sponsorship for St Leonards Hospice.

"I left Cornwall on July 5 and - 1,200 miles and 20 hotels with full English / Scottish breakfasts, and two punctures, later - arrived at John O’Groats yesterday."

He said the journey through the UK had been fascinating and meeting fellow cyclists, including six Canadians and four Australians, had made the whole experience truly enjoyable. "Just don’t ask me to do it again soon!" he added.

*To sponsor Michael, go to http://www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/Donate/Fundraising-Pages/View-Fundraising-pages/York-Guild-of-Building-Michael-Hammill