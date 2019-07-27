A YORK couple are astounded after their appeal to help ensure their two severely disabled children no longer have to share a bedroom hit its £13,000 target in just nine days.

Martin and Lynda Sainty, of Fulford, say they are struggling to take in how an ordinary family - 'ok, with some beautiful, special children' - managed to crowdfund so much money in so little time.

"Well, obviously it's due to the incredible kindness and generosity of each person who donated, shared our appeal and supported us," said Lynda.

"Thank you so much to friends, family, colleagues, patients' relatives and strangers. Thank you to the York Press and the i newspaper for great coverage and furthering our appeal.

"We are very, very grateful for everything everyone has done. We have had many lumps in our throat, at the lovely messages of support, and unable to believe we were getting towards our target. It is rather overwhelming!

"We have actually gone past our target, which is astounding!"

She said Martin had garnered support from bands of which he and Finn were big fans, including Mogwai, Richard Dawson, Sleaford Mods, The Unthanks and many more in the UK and America.

Sainty relatives in New Zealand did their own collection, and donated a hugely generous sum and Martin's work as a Macmillan palliative care nurse had drawn amazing support.

The Press reported just over a week ago how the couple's oldest son, Finn, has severe learning disabilities, while their youngest, Joel, has a rare chromosome disorder, 16p11.2 microdeletion, which causes autism, eating problems and learning difficulties.

Martin said the boys slept in one bedroom at their three-bedroom semi in Danum Road, Fulford, while their other brother Euan, 12, who does not have a disability but suffers from stress-related migraines, slept in the third.

He said Finn, 14, who attends Applefields School, and Joel, six, who goes to Fishergate Primary School where a full-time teaching assistant looks after him, regularly woke each other up and were often disruptive for much of the night.

“It’s no longer safe for them to share a room due to Finn’s lack of understanding,” he said.

“They’re often tired the next day because of their disrupted sleep, and this makes it even more difficult to manage their behavioural problems, especially ensuring Joel eats properly.”

Meanwhile, Euan - a Fulford School student, who helps his parents care for Joel and Finn - needed plenty of sleep to avoid suffering ‘hideous’ migraines and cannot share a room, he said.

“Creating an extra bedroom would let each boy be safe and get essential sleep,” said Martin, who works as a palliative care nurse at York Hospital. Lynda, who achieved a doctorate in biology last year, currently cares for their children full-time.

He said plans had been drawn up to convert their home’s attic into a fourth bedroom, where Joel could sleep.

City of York Council had awarded them a £30,000 Disability Facilities Grant and also offered a £10,000 loan, for which he was extremely grateful.

However, after the work had been put out to tender to builders approved by the authority, the bill for the cheapest scheme had come to a total of £53,000, including VAT.

“When the tenders came in, the council chose which one they were going to use,” he said.

He said that he and Lynda were left facing a £13,000 shortfall and, after being turned down by the bank for a loan or an increase in their mortgage, they had decided to launch an online fundraising appeal.

The appeal total stood today at £13,500 and Lynda said the amount raised had gone beyond what she had hoped or imagined, and any excess money would be used formattresses for Finn and Joel, a smaller bed and a wardrobe for Euan, and carpets for all their bedrooms.

"If possible, we would also love to donate to the brilliant SNAPPY, IMPs, Choose2 and York Carers Centre who help us with Finn and Joel," she said.

"Finally, we have had to take a £10,000 loan from the council to complete funding the building work. It would be our last priority to put money towards that.

"We await a start date from the council for the building work (a single room loft conversion), but it may be in around six weeks."