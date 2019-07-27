FANS enjoyed a concert by Tears for Fears in warm and dry weather at York Racecourse last night, despite forecasts for rain.

However, racecourse spokesman James Brennan said poor forecasts and rain which fell in the late afternoon will have had a significant impact on the attendance for the evening race meeting and concert.

He said those who 'kept the faith' and ignored the forecasts were rewarded with a great atmosphere, and a great setting for a picnic at the first of two Musical Showcase events.

With forecasters predicting heavy rain at times today, he said he hoped the same spirit would apply to the second event this afternoon, a race meeting followed by a concert by James Arthur.

Here is Ian Donaghy's review of the concert:

"When Smash Hits were obsessing over Boy George’s make up or Spandau Ballet’s hairstyles Smith & Orzabel were concentrating on the music.

Many of the crowd were shocked at just how many songs they knew...not 80s songs but timeless favourites without best before dates.

Lorde’s cover of Everybody wants to rule the world echoed around the horse-boxes before the band showed her how it should be done to the joy of the audience with the instant energy of an encore.

There have been bigger marquee signings play the Knavesmire but no classier performances. The sublime blend of Smith’s haunting vocals & Orzabal’s unique phenomenal power that could stand toe to toe with anyone blew the audience away. Tonight was all about the songs-Change, Mad World, Pale Shelter, Head over Heels -so original without obvious influences.

Woman in Chains was pure perfection and a surprise cover of Radiohead’s Creep was a welcome addition.

As they left the stage the crowd started chanting their anthem Shout until they returned to satisfy the throng. I am 15 once more listening to Songs from the Big Chair.

I am unsure if the audience at these nights are music lovers or just racegoers who stick around but by the end of this set there was no doubt they were music lovers surprised by how many old friends they have caught up with.

The joy of Sowing the seeds of love is that in years to come we all reap the rewards.

No tears tonight just a fearless masterclass in songwriting and performance."