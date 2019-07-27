POLICE plans to close a major York road to carry out investigations into a fatal accident have been cancelled because of the heavy rain.
Part of the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, between Copmanthorpe and Woodthorpe, had been set to shut from 8am today as part of a probe into a collision on July 13 which resulted in the death of an 87-year-old cyclist, named locally as Robin Cooper.
The Press reported earlier this month that the cyclist was crossing the A1237 at about 2.30pm on July 13 when a blue BMW, travelling towards Clifton Moor, collided with his bicycle on the road between the Copmanthorpe and Woodthorpe roundabouts.
At the time, North Yorkshire Police said: "The cyclist was airlifted to hospital with multiple serious injuries but died in hospital on July 15."
The force added that the driver of the BMW, a 60-year-old man also from York, was uninjured.
Traffic Constable Mark Patterson tweeted today: "Cancelled due to weather conditions."
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain for the rest of today and tonight, which it says may cause flooding in places, and there may be some more thunder and lightning.
