A MODERN-DAY Army recruitment banner has been acquired by York Castle Museum and has gone on display in its 1914: When the World Changed Forever exhibition.
Banner version of the ‘Binge Gamers: Your Army Needs You and Your Drive’ poster, which was displayed at the Army Careers Centre in Micklegate until this month, has been added to the museum’s military history collection.
Senior curator Jim Gledhill said it would document how army recruitment today compared to historic campaigns and had evolved.
Dave Smith, of York Army Careers Centre, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted this piece to the museum’s collection and feel privileged to have been asked.”
The ‘This is Belonging’ series of posters has been created by Karmarama for Capita and the British Army to appeal to 16-25 year olds.