YOUNG people came together in York to raise awareness of organ donation in memory of a former Scout leader.

The teenagers organised a stall at Shambles Market to highlight the issue and raise funds in honour of Dan Fleetwood who died suddenly from a heart attack in 2017, aged 28.

One of the event organisers Olivia Cupaiolo said: “The fundraiser has gone really well. We have sold a lot of items and hopefully raised a lot of money."

The group members are all taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS), a voluntary personal and social development programme for 15 to 17-year-olds.

Olivia said: “We are looking to raise awareness of organ donation. We want to get as many people as we can to sign up.”

Dan, a York assistant Cub Scout leader, gave fresh life to two men by donating his liver and a kidney.

His family said he had always wanted his organs to be transplanted if he ever died, but his wishes could only be met because he was kept alive after the attack through being given CPR.

Dan's mother Janie Chapelow joined the group at Shambles Market and said: “The man who received Dan’s liver sent me a letter after the transplant explaining how it had saved his life.

“Even though we can’t have Dan back, I can remain positive knowing he is influencing the lives of others in such an excellent way.”

Janie said Dan’s commitment to organ donation had inspired a lot of other young people to register to be organ donors, adding: “You never know what is going to happen, as is proven by Dan’s passing at such a young age.

“His situation has inspired a lot of young people that knew him to sign up to the cause.”

The stall included a tombola, a bake sale and live music. Proceeds from the event will go towards new supplies and equipment for the Scouts.

The NCS members are planning to paint a mural in memory of Dan which will be placed at the Snowball Plantation, York.

Olivia said: “We have the plywood and Janie is kindly going to donate paint and brushes which will allow us to create the piece honouring Dan.”