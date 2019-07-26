JUST nine mums-to-be managed to give up smoking with the help of York council quit smoking services last year.
A total of 205 women who gave birth in the city last year were smokers, according to a City of York Council report.
But of the 154 people who used the authority’s quit smoking support, only 50 managed to kick the habit and nine of them were pregnant women.
In 2016, the responsibility for stop smoking services was transferred from the NHS to councils.
The report, prepared for a council health meeting, says: “Smoking in pregnancy has well known detrimental effects for the growth and development of the baby and health of the mother.”
It adds that, thanks to better communication between the service and midwives, the number of women referred for stop smoking support has now doubled.