A NEWLY-married couple have set up a cold-brewing business near York with ambitions to revolutionise the soft drinks industry.

Emily Fitch-Deeley and Andy Deeley are the team behind Fitch Brew Co, an innovative start-up at Easingwold making a range of cold-brew coffees and teas in cans.

This summer they have launched the UK’s first ready-to-drink sparkling cold-brew teas: Rosehip, Hibiscus & Elderflower and Chamomile & Ginger.

All the products are 100 per cent natural, with no or low sugar, vegan friendly with zero caffeine.

The idea came after a trip to the US, where Andy became obsessed with cold-brew coffee.

He realised there was a gap in the market for something similar back home and they set up the business in 2017 after a crowdfunding appeal.

Their mission, said Andy, was to constantly challenge traditional perceptions about what could be done within soft drinks. He added: “Our vision is to become the category leader in soft drinks."