PLANS for temporary cover for City of York Council’s chief executive, who is off on long term sick leave, are set to be discussed.

The authority confirmed chief executive Mary Weastell is off work and unlikely to return in the immediate future.

Ian Floyd, deputy chief executive, has been covering the role and a report prepared for a council meeting on August 5 recommends that he takes over the job temporarily for at least three months.

It says: “The chief executive is currently too unwell to attend work.

“Whilst the period of absence is unknown, the council needs to consider a more permanent interim arrangement.”

It adds that the deputy should receive a pay increase of £2,408 a month for taking on the role - which will bring his salary up to the first pay point of a chief executive’s wage.

And that his role as responsible finance officer should be given to the deputy finance officer because it is not best practice for one person to hold both jobs.

The council considered hiring a new temporary chief executive - but the report says it could take too long and recruitment would cost more money.

Mary Weastell became chief executive at the local authority in 2016 and was formerly chief executive of Selby District Council.