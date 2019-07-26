LNER are recruiting two new stadium brand coordinators based in York.

The rail company, which runs York Station and has its headquarters in the city, has advertised for two new members of staff who will “build the branding presence around the venue”.

The job advertisement says the role will focus on two major new venue partnerships along the east coast mainline route.

A City of York Council report says the sponsor of the new Community Stadium will be confirmed by autumn, when the name of the venue will also be revealed.

But, when asked if LNER will be named as the sponsors, a council spokesman refused to comment and said they could not discuss the job advert.

The LNER stadium coordinators will be tasked with “bringing our brand to life outside of our usual environments of our trains and stations” and engaging with the community.

The advert says they would work with the branding team and responsibilities would include organising events and promoting the railway company.

LNER has been approached for a comment.

The organisation has also unveiled plans for major investment in York Station. Their £2m upgrade proposals include opening a first class lounge at the station, two new shops and a new ‘customer zone’.

Work is due to begin on the scheme later this year, but a spokesman said a timeline for the project is yet to be finalised.

The delay-hit Community Stadium will not be finished by September, council bosses confirmed in June, and it could be next year before competitive matches can be played at the venue.

No fresh opening date for the venue has been revealed yet.

A council report said ‘electrical issues’ had caused delays at the site and Cllr Nigel Ayre told a meeting that changes to the design of NHS clinics at the complex had also held up the project.

Top councillors called for a review into the reason for the delays to the project – and for a timeline to outline when the stadium will be completed.